Textile-Technology > Technical Textiles

Technical Textiles / Technische Textilien
   
 
  

Technical Textiles / Technische Textilien

     
 



 

Technical Textiles / Technische Textilien with its approx. 5,500 issues is the bilingual (German/English) international technical publication for purchasing decision-makers and all areas of management (including suppliers) in technical fibers and technical textiles production facilities (e.g. fiber industry, nonwovens industry, car manufacture, making-up of technical textiles, machinery) throughout the world.

"Sister journals" of Technical Textiles / Technische Textilien are the English language publications Chemical Fibers International and Melliand International, the German language Melliand Textilberichte and the Chinese language Melliand China and CFI-China, which are translated and distributed by the respected Donghua University in Shanghai/China.

 

 

LATEST ISSUE

  

PREVIEW

  

EDITORIAL PROGRAM 2014

  

LIST OF INDICES
 
 

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011
 

TT 4 / 2016

  

Preview
Technical Textiles 4 / 2016

  

Technical Textiles
Editorial Program 2017

     
   
Editorial department
Claudia van Bonn
Subscription service
Petra Petrasch
Advertising
Dagmar Henning

Print Page      Top of Page

Login TextileTechnology

News

Chemical Fibers International

Technical Textiles

Subscription Service

Media Data

Contact

Melliand International

Trendbook Technical Textiles 2016/2017

Trendbook Technical Textiles 2014/2015

Trendbook Technical Textiles 2012/2013

Trendbook Technical Textiles 2011

Business Forum 2014

Business Forum 2012

about usMy Textination
DeutschEnglish
Suppliers A-ZBusinessJobs & CareerInformation PoolDatesCompassTraumpassAssociationsUnCommDesignsOeko-TexTextile-Technology