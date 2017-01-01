|
Technical Textiles / Technische
Textilien with its approx. 5,500 issues is the bilingual (German/English)
international technical publication for purchasing decision-makers
and all areas of management (including suppliers) in technical fibers
and technical textiles production facilities (e.g. fiber industry,
nonwovens industry, car manufacture, making-up of technical textiles,
machinery) throughout the world.
"Sister journals" of Technical
Textiles / Technische Textilien are the English language publications
Chemical Fibers International and Melliand International,
the German language Melliand Textilberichte and the Chinese
language Melliand China and CFI-China, which are translated
and distributed by the respected Donghua University in Shanghai/China.
