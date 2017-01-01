Technical Textiles / Technische Textilien with its approx. 5,500 issues is the bilingual (German/English) international technical publication for purchasing decision-makers and all areas of management (including suppliers) in technical fibers and technical textiles production facilities (e.g. fiber industry, nonwovens industry, car manufacture, making-up of technical textiles, machinery) throughout the world.

"Sister journals" of Technical Textiles / Technische Textilien are the English language publications Chemical Fibers International and Melliand International, the German language Melliand Textilberichte and the Chinese language Melliand China and CFI-China, which are translated and distributed by the respected Donghua University in Shanghai/China.